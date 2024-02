BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced a Rs 200 crore package for kendu leaf pluckers and other associated workers. The package will benefit around nine lakh people mostly in western Odisha districts.

With this, Naveen has fulfilled several promises made by him for the kendu leaf workers during the Padampur bypoll in 2022. While 80 per cent of these beneficiaries are women, 95 per cent belong to SC, ST and OBC.

The state government has also waived state portion of the GST on kendu leaf. While it had consistently demanded waiver of GST on kendu leaf, the chief minister had also taken up the issue with the Centre several times but the latter reportedly did not respond.