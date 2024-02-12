Odisha CM Patnaik nominates BJD leaders Samantray, Khuntia as party's RS candidates

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is also the president of the ruling BJD, on Monday nominated former party MLA Debasish Samantray and BJD leader Subhasish Khuntia from Puri as the party's candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
The seats will fall vacant in April when the terms of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJD leaders Prasant Nanda and Amar Patnaik in the Rajya Sabha will end.
According to a notification, election to the three Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha will be held on February 27 between 9 am and 4 pm on the state assembly premises and counting of votes will take place at 5pm.
The last date for filing of nominations is February 15.
Through the poll will be held for three seats, the BJD has so far nominated two names.
The party may come up with another name in next one to two days.
In the 2019 Rajya Sabha polls, the ruling BJD had supported Vaishnaw.
As per the present strength in the Odisha Assembly, BJD has 109 MLAs (four expelled from the party), BJP has 22 members and nine lawmakers belong to the Congress.
The House has one Independent MLA and a MLA from CPI(M).
In the 147 member assembly, one seat remains vacant following the death of BJD MLA Surjya N Patro.
Election was not held after his demise.