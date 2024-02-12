Odisha CM Patnaik nominates BJD leaders Samantray, Khuntia as party's RS candidates

The party may come up with another name in next one to two days.

In the 2019 Rajya Sabha polls, the ruling BJD had supported Vaishnaw.

As per the present strength in the Odisha Assembly, BJD has 109 MLAs (four expelled from the party), BJP has 22 members and nine lawmakers belong to the Congress.

The House has one Independent MLA and a MLA from CPI(M).

In the 147 member assembly, one seat remains vacant following the death of BJD MLA Surjya N Patro.

Election was not held after his demise.