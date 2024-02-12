Orissa HC pulls up courts for convicting govt servants sans proof

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has indicted trial courts for erroneously convicting government servants over taking bribes in six separate cases even as the prosecution failed to prove them.

A single judge bench of Justice Gourishankar Satapathy indicted the special Vigilance courts while issuing identical acquittal orders recently in six cases in which government servants were convicted and sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment in five cases and six months in one case. All the cases were more than 10 years old.

All the six acquittal orders were issued on criminal appeals on February 5. As the convicts were on bail upon appeal, the high court discharged their bail bonds.