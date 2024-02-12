Six illegal brick kilns razed after 3 deaths in Odisha

DHENKANAL: The district administration demolished six illegal brick kilns including the one at Kamalanga village in Kantabania where three persons were suffocated to death on Saturday.

On Sunday, Odapada tehsildar Maheswar Behera along with Kantabania police razed the brick kilns which were reportedly operating illegally on the banks of Brahmani river near Kamalanga village.

“The demolished brick kilns belong to five persons. We have identified other illegal brick kilns in the area and those will also be demolished in the coming days,” said Behera.