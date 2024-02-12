Six illegal brick kilns razed after 3 deaths in Odisha

DHENKANAL: The district administration demolished six illegal brick kilns including the one at Kamalanga village in Kantabania where three persons were suffocated to death on Saturday.
On Sunday, Odapada tehsildar Maheswar Behera along with Kantabania police razed the brick kilns which were reportedly operating illegally on the banks of Brahmani river near Kamalanga village.
“The demolished brick kilns belong to five persons. We have identified other illegal brick kilns in the area and those will also be demolished in the coming days,” said Behera.
Kantabania IIC Tulasi Bhuyan said owner of the brick kiln where three persons died, is absconding. Till now, no FIR has been filed in Kantabania police station in connection with the deaths.
Police have registered three unnatural death cases and launched an investigation into the incident, the IIC added.
On Friday night, a couple and their two sons went to sleep atop the brick kiln at Kamalanga. The next morning, the kiln was set on fire following which the couple and one of their sons died of suffocation from the smoke. The deceased couple’s other son suffered injuries and was admitted to a nursing home at Talcher. Police said his condition is stable.