Veterinary doctor’ agitation cripples animal care in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With veterinary doctors on mass leave over their various demands including pay parity and promotion, essential veterinary services have come to a grinding halt in the state.

Even as 25 days have passed since the doctors went on leave, the state government is paying no heed to their demands causing complete disruption of services.

Odisha Biological Products Institute (OBPI), Bhubaneswar, that produces vaccines, frozen semen bank at Cuttack, Animal Diseases Research Institute (ADRI), Central Investigation Laboratory (CIL), State Investigation Laboratory (SIL), Livestock Inspector Training Centres (LITCs) and several farms are also bearing the brunt of the agitation.

This apart, all 540 veterinary dispensaries across the state along with Mukhyamantri Mobile Veterinary Units, the flagship initiative of the state government, in the 314 blocks have stopped functioning affecting essential services. Testing, licensing of new farms and disease surveillance have also stopped.

President of Odisha Kennel Club (OKC) Subrat Ranjan Prusty said pet owners are running from one dispensary to another to get their sick animals treated. Private clinics in the city are unable to cater to the demand. Several farmers are unable to take their cattle to the clinics as the services are quite expensive there. The situation may turn worse if the government does not pay attention, he pointed out.