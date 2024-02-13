34 MoUs signed at Odisha FPO Conclave

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 34 MoUs were signed with 30 agribusiness companies at the Odisha FPO Conclave 2024.

The department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment has partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) to enhance the farmers producers organisations’ (FPOs) ability to access lucrative markets, align with government schemes and implement a digital governance system for evaluating their performance in the state.

Organised by the Directorate of Horticulture in collaboration with Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), the Odisha FPO Conclave 2024 has been a platform with a diverse array of stakeholders, including policy makers, implementing agencies, culture-based business organisations, banks and financial institutions, institutional buyers, agro-tech solution providers, academicians, industry experts and FPO representatives to deliberate on strategies to enhance market access, positioning Odisha as the hub of agribusiness opportunities through FPOs.