Ahead of polls, government set to provide Rs 1,000 to 95.9 lakh families in Odisha

The requirement of funds for the financial assistance will be Rs 959.05 crore while procurement and distribution of over 1.91 crore jute carry bags will cost Rs 278.69 crore. The total cost of the scheme - Rs 1,237.74 crore - will be borne out of the state budget, minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Ranendra Pratap Swain, minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena told mediapersons.

The ministers said after ensuring food and nutritional security of over 3.35 crore people of 95.9 lakh families, the state government felt that further support should be extended to the beneficiaries for their ease of living. The PDS beneficiaries faced hardship for purchasing essential commodities due to inflation. The decision to provide jute carry bags was taken as these families find it difficult to arrange bags to carry foodsgrains under the PDS, they added.

Besides, under the ‘Swayam’ scheme for the creation of self-employment opportunities, all urban and rural unemployed or under-employed youths of 18-35 years of age (18-40 years for special category) will be provided interest-free bank loans for project costs up to Rs 1 lakh to start a new business or expand existing business. There will be no collateral and processing fee for the loan.