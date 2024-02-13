Anasar ritual in Srimandir to be 13-day affair this year

PURI: Addressing concerns raised by devotees amidst confusion surrounding festival observances due to discrepancies among various almanacs, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) convened a meeting involving all almanac publishing houses and astronomers from the state, including those from the Srimandir on Monday.

The meeting aimed to rectify anomalies and streamline festival observances for the benefit of devotees.

The meeting reached a consensus that the annual Anasar ritual of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra in Puri will span 13 days instead of the usual 15 this year, in accordance with the almanac. Even key rituals such as Ubha Yatra and Netra Utsav will proceed concurrently.