Aparajita Sarangi flays student-teacher dance

JAGASINGHPUR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Sunday emphasised the pivotal role of teachers in nation building and the importance of education.

Attending the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Government Girls’ High School in Jagatsinghpur, Aparajita also decried the practice of students dancing with teachers during Nua-O programmes and expressed dismay over recent videos surfacing on social media platforms.

Labelling it as disruptive to education and contrary to cultural norms, she stressed the need for students to respect their teachers. The MP said such anti-cultural activities should not be allowed in colleges and advocated for suspension of the errant teachers.