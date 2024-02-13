Biodiversity board to plan conservation of Gupteswar forest

BHUBANESWAR: THE state government on Monday asked the Odisha Biodiversity Board to prepare a long-term plan for intensive conservation work at Gupteswar forest which was declared as a biodiversity heritage site last week. It has called for the development of the site through the participation of local communities.

Government has provided the board with an amount of Rs 35 lakh for preparation of an action plan for the work and awareness building activities in the area.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced that the Gupteswar forest adjacent to the Gupteswar temple in Dhondrakhol reserve forest under Jeypore forest division is the fourth biodiversity heritage site of Odisha. The site spreads over 350 hectares of demarcated area. Along with its sacred grooves traditionally worshipped by the local community, the site is bestowed with a wide range of flora and fauna.