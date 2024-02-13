Cabinet approves fund outlay for EKAMRA, SAMALEI projects

BHUBANESWAR : The state cabinet on Monday approved the cost outlay of the EKAMRA and SAMALEI schemes. EKAMRA has got Rs 656.73 crore and SAMALEI Rs 388.26 crore.

The EKAMRA project was launched to revive and preserve the heritage value and grandeur of Lord Lingaraj temple and its surroundings. The SAMALEI project involves beautification of Maa Samaleswari temple and aims to boost tourism-based economy of Sambalpur as well as the state.

The cabinet also reduced the conversion fee of land leased out by the General Administration and Public Grievance department to different departments to three per cent of the market value for residential purposes from the existing 10 per cent. Earlier, the cabinet had reduced the conversion fee for land leased out to the BDA and OSHB to three per cent.