Congress removes Rourkela unit chief Rashmi Ranjan Padhi, women wing president quits party

ROURKELA: The Rourkela unit of Congress seems to be in total disarray ahead of the crucial general elections.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) abruptly removed the party’s Rourkela district president Rashmi Ranjan Padhi on Sunday evening. In another shocker, the Mahila Congress president of Rourkela unit Nirupama Baliarsingh quit the party on Monday.

Padhi was replaced with former Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC) president Rabi Ray. Padhi, a former OPCC secretary, had assumed charge of RDCC president in November last year. His removal was not surprising for many after the poor response to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Rourkela.

A senior Congress leader requesting anonymity said OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak and AICC’s Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar were upset over the poor mobilisation of party workers during Rahul’s show. Before the Nyaya Yatra, Padhi had reportedly stopped responding to senior Congress leaders as he was unable to handle the pressure.

On the other hand, Baliarsingh said she was feeling suffocated with infighting in RDCC. She accused RDCC leaders of not following the ideology of Congress while the OPCC remained a mute spectator.