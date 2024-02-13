Independence-era education institutes in Odisha to get special grants

BHUBANESWAR : Buildings of colleges and universities in the state that were constructed before Independence, would be preserved as heritage sites. A decision in this regard has been taken by the state government.

Officials in the Higher Education department said 10 colleges including the aided ones and five universities have been identified for their historical significance and proposed for preservation as heritage sites.

This includes the oldest university, Ravenshaw at Cuttack which was established in the year 1868 and the last in the list, Vikram Dev University (erstwhile Vikram Dev Autonomous College at Jeypore) that came up in the year of Independence - 1947.