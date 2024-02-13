KISS students gear up for board exams

BHUBANESWAR: A record number of students from KISS will appear for the Class X and Class XII exams to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Examination and the Council of Higher Secondary Examinations respectively this year.

While about 2,000 students will sit for the Class X examination beginning February 20, 1,908 students will appear for the Class XII examination that will commence from February 16. And 50 per cent of these students are girls.