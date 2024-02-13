Man cheats woman of Rs 1.9 lakh for ATM installation in Odisha, held

JEYPORE: Koraput Cyber Cell police, on Monday, arrested one person for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 1.92 lakh for installation of an ATM on her land in prime location. The accused Malaya Maity (35) belongs to Nadigram Khadambadi, of West Bengal.

According to police, Maity took the amount from one Manasi Mishra of Borrigumma in lieu of installing a Hitachi ATM counter in her land. For the purpose, he asked her to transfer about Rs 1.92 lakh as security to a particular account number.

Without realising any foul play, Manasi transferred the amount but neither was an ATM counter installed on her land nor any communication from the fraud. She then filed a complaint in Borrigumma police station on December 27, 2023, and subsequently the case was handed over to Koraput Cyber Cell.