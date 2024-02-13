Man cheats woman of Rs 1.9 lakh for ATM installation in Odisha, held

JEYPORE: Koraput Cyber Cell police, on Monday, arrested one person for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 1.92 lakh for installation of an ATM on her land in prime location. The accused Malaya Maity (35) belongs to Nadigram Khadambadi, of West Bengal.
According to police, Maity took the amount from one Manasi Mishra of Borrigumma in lieu of installing a Hitachi ATM counter in her land. For the purpose, he asked her to transfer about Rs 1.92 lakh as security to a particular account number.
Without realising any foul play, Manasi transferred the amount but neither was an ATM counter installed on her land nor any communication from the fraud. She then filed a complaint in Borrigumma police station on December 27, 2023, and subsequently the case was handed over to Koraput Cyber Cell.
During the investigation, it was detected that Maity had published an advertisement in local papers for the need of assistants to locate prime land and details of land owners to install Hitachi ATM counters. Accordingly, he was given the address of Mishra and contacted her.
Subsequently, after getting information, he asked the land owner to transfer some money as security and conducted the fraud.
Basing on the complaint, a team was formed which traced the mobile number of the accused and arrested him from his village in WB. The others involved with the accused will soon be traced, said Koraput Cyber Cell officer in-charge Bhabani Pradhan.
Three mobile phones and Rs 2 lakh was seized from his possession. Further investigation is on, she added.