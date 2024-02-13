MKCG student cries ragging by seniors, probe underway

BERHAMPUR: A first-year MBBS student has been allegedly subjected to ragging by his seniors in MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur in Ganjam district.
The victim, a resident of Balasore and a boarder in Gents hostel-2, was reportedly ragged and assaulted by two fourth-year students inside the campus on February 9 night. He was returning to his hostel after band practice when seniors Stalin Mahapatra and Jyoti Prakash Rout allegedly assaulted him.
Following the incident, the victim reported the matter to Baidyanathpur police and also lodged an online complaint with anti-ragging cell of UGC at Delhi. Father Sujay Rout claimed that after the incident, his son was in depression and not responding to their phone calls. He requested the authorities to take appropriate action against the accused students.
Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the first-year student reported the matter to Baidyanathpur police on Sunday following which a case under sections 341, 323, 325 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the two accused. As part of investigation, police visited the campus and recorded statements of the victim and other students. The first-year student was also medically examined. The accused were served notice and made to appear at the police station. Further investigation is underway.
Vivek said after proper investigation, legal action would be taken against the accused students. A report would be also sent to the dean of MKCG MCH for taking necessary action against the accused seniors as per the guidelines issued by UGC.
Dean of MKCG MCH Prof Santosh Mishra said, “The incident is being investigated by our anti-ragging committee. Basing on the recommendations of the committee, we will take action accordingly.” Mishra said the first-year student is fine now and attending classes regularly.