MKCG student cries ragging by seniors, probe underway

BERHAMPUR: A first-year MBBS student has been allegedly subjected to ragging by his seniors in MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur in Ganjam district.

The victim, a resident of Balasore and a boarder in Gents hostel-2, was reportedly ragged and assaulted by two fourth-year students inside the campus on February 9 night. He was returning to his hostel after band practice when seniors Stalin Mahapatra and Jyoti Prakash Rout allegedly assaulted him.

Following the incident, the victim reported the matter to Baidyanathpur police and also lodged an online complaint with anti-ragging cell of UGC at Delhi. Father Sujay Rout claimed that after the incident, his son was in depression and not responding to their phone calls. He requested the authorities to take appropriate action against the accused students.