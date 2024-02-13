NGT panel recommends Rs 42.45 crore penalty on private firm for illegal mining in Odisha

CUTTACK: The committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to probe illegal extraction of morrum and laterite stones in the Tangi-Choudwar tehsil area of Cuttack district for a railway project has recommended penalty of Rs 42.45 crore on the construction firm.

The committee was constituted on November 23, 2023, by the NGT on the basis of a petition filed by one Srikanta Kumar Pakal and other residents of the area alleging illegal extraction of huge quantity of morrum and laterite stone from the area by the private party engaged for construction of earth bed for the third line railway track from Bhadrak to Nirgundi.

The committee had made on site inspection and placed the report as part of an affidavit filed by Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), nodal body for the committee, on Monday.