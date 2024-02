BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s Disaster Assistance Monitoring and Payment System (DAMPS) has bagged the prestigious SKOCH award.

Additional special relief commissioner Padmanav Behera and deputy secretary Biswanath Sahoo received the award on behalf of additional chief secretary and special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo in New Delhi on February 10. Sahoo said the brainchild of DAMPS project was chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena. He also gave credit to all stakeholders for their efforts to ensure successful management of the project.