BERHAMPUR: The Special Task Force (STF) cracked down on a wildlife crime syndicate operating in Daringibadi area, seizing a leopard skin and apprehending one person.

Acting on intelligence input, a joint operation involving STF personnel, forest officials, and police was conducted at Dasingbadi Ghat under Daringbadi police station jurisdiction in Kandhamal. During the raid, Gheneswar Pradhan (35) of Gohibadi village was apprehended and a thorough search of his belongings led to the seizure of one leopard skin and a country-made pistol.