Polling stations in abandoned schools in Odishs raise voters’ concern

CUTTACK: The district administration’s decision to set up polling stations in some closed and abandoned schools has raised concerns among the voters.

A government primary school at Brahmana Bhuin village in Nischintakoili block was shut down over inadequate student strength and has been lying abandoned for the last few years. It has been selected as a polling station for 896 voters of booth no 184 and 826 of booth no 185 of Cuttack Sadar Assembly segment. While the doors and windows of the school are broken, its premises is replete with bushes and creepers with poisonous snakes in them.