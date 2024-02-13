Priyanka, Sachin to launch Congress campaign in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Star campaigners of Congress, Priyanka Gandhi and Sachin Pilot will visit Odisha soon to address several election rallies as a part of the party’s attempt to boost its chances in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak said details of the programme of these two leaders will be worked out in the next two to three days. A massive rally of women is being planned for Priyanka either in western or southern region. Besides, they may also campaign in some Assembly constituencies for individual leaders, he said.