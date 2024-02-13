Priyanka, Sachin to launch Congress campaign in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Star campaigners of Congress, Priyanka Gandhi and Sachin Pilot will visit Odisha soon to address several election rallies as a part of the party’s attempt to boost its chances in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha.
President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak said details of the programme of these two leaders will be worked out in the next two to three days. A massive rally of women is being planned for Priyanka either in western or southern region. Besides, they may also campaign in some Assembly constituencies for individual leaders, he said.
The OPPC president said that the visit of senior leader Rahul Gandhi to the state as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra during which he interacted with people of Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts has lifted the morale of party leaders and workers. Prior to that, the visit of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to Bhubaneswar where he addressed a massive rally also encouraged workers and leaders, he added.
He said that the party has also lined up several senior leaders to campaign during the elections. Stating that the interest of common people towards the Congress has increased, Pattanayak said Congress performance in the state will definitely improve.