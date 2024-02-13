SCB docs remove needle stuck inside man’s heart

CUTTACK : Doctors at SCB medical college and hospital here have successfully removed a needle that was lodged in the heart of a 51-year-old man for the past few days.
As per information, the 4.5-inch-long needle reportedly pierced through the chest of Nibash Sharma, a resident of VSS Nagar in Bhubaneswar, while he switched sides in his sleep on Friday night. The needle was reportedly lying on the bed which Sharma failed to notice.
Assuming it was an insect bite, Sharma touched the area but needle went deeper into his chest. He was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital from where doctors referred him to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. He was then shifted to SCB MCH.
Prof Manoj Kumar Pattanaik, head of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery department, said, “Diagnosis revealed the needle was stuck on the left side of the heart injuring the left anterior descending artery with deposition of blood in the pericardial cavity resulting in shrinking of the heart and hampering the pumping action. Since the patient’s life was at risk, we decided to go for removing it through surgery.”
He said the operation was conducted by a team of three doctors and it took around three and a half hours to remove the needle. “The patient is in ICU to prevent any infection. His condition is stable. He will be brought to the ward after 3-4 days,” Pattanaik informed.