SCB docs remove needle stuck inside man’s heart

CUTTACK : Doctors at SCB medical college and hospital here have successfully removed a needle that was lodged in the heart of a 51-year-old man for the past few days.

As per information, the 4.5-inch-long needle reportedly pierced through the chest of Nibash Sharma, a resident of VSS Nagar in Bhubaneswar, while he switched sides in his sleep on Friday night. The needle was reportedly lying on the bed which Sharma failed to notice.

Assuming it was an insect bite, Sharma touched the area but needle went deeper into his chest. He was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital from where doctors referred him to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. He was then shifted to SCB MCH.