Starting April, automated driving test centres to be operational at all RTOs in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In an attempt to bring in transparency, the Transport department has planned to set up automated driving test stations (ADTS) at all regional transport offices (RTOs) in Odisha.

The ADTS in 38 RTOs are expected to be operational by April this year. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has developed a software to make the entire driving license test process automated.

As part of the project, high-end cameras will be installed which will capture every detail of an applicant during his/her driving license test. The software will declare the results based on the details captured by the cameras and will either pass or fail an applicant based on his/her skills.

As of now, an applicant appears for a driving license test in the presence of a motor vehicle inspector (MVI). He has to ride/drive on serpentine, gradient and S/8 tracks as part of the test.