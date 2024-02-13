Students will be stressed by BSE’s new entry rule: OSSTA

CUTTACK : THE Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) has opposed the Board of Secondary Education’s (BSE) new rule making it mandatory for students to enter their examination centre one and a half hour before the sitting time in the HSC exams that start from February 20.

OSSTA general secretary Ranjan Kumar Dash said as per the decision of the BSE, the examinees would have to take seats in their allotted places 45 minutes before the examination starts. The long duration of presence in the centres will put immense pressure on the students, he said. “The BSE has taken the decision arbitrarily without consulting teachers, students and guardians. We think this decision will exert immense pressure on the students as they will have to remain confined in the examination centre for four hours including the two and half hour examination duration,” he said adding, as the examination will start at 9 am, the examinees will have to enter their respective centres from 7.30 am.