Turmeric-rich Kandhamal reaps sweet strawberry rewards

KANDHAMAL: Kandhamal district has transitioned from turmeric to strawberry farming ushering in a new lucrative opportunity for local farmers. Spearheaded by the Department of Horticulture, Soil Conservation, Agriculture, and Odisha Livelihood Mission, this initiative has seen remarkable success leading to widespread adoption across the region.
District collector Asish Iswar Patil said what began as an experimental venture has now blossomed into a full-fledged agricultural endeavour.
Initially cultivated over two acre in the Daringbadi block, strawberries yielded fruitful returns, fetching prices ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 500 per kilogram in the market. Encouraged by these results, the district administration expanded cultivation to encompass six additional blocks, he added.
Presently, over 250 women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in the district are actively involved in cultivating strawberries across 30 acre of land, producing approximately two quintal of strawberries daily.
Empowering SHG members with horticultural training and facilitating market access through various channels like the Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) and Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has been pivotal in ensuring the success of this venture.
Furthermore, partnerships with Farmer’s Producers Organisations (FPOs) have streamlined the distribution process, enabling access to a wider retail market. This year, Reliance Fresh signed an agreement with the district administration to buy strawberries and has already purchased around 100 kg, said the deputy director of Horticulture, Ramakanta Giri.
Recently, Governor Raghubar Das, also purchased strawberries from SHG members during his visit to Minia village under Phulbani block. The demand for Kandhamal strawberries has extended beyond local markets, with successful sales recorded at prominent events like the Krusi Odisha exhibition at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar, and the Gopalpur Beach Festival where about 2 tons of the fruit was sold.
Leveraging the district’s reputation for quality produce, strawberries are now marketed under the brand name ‘Kandhamal Strawberry.’
SHG member Nilabati Kanhar said the fruit offers better returns for farmers. Buoyed by this overwhelming success, the district administration is now exploring avenues for fruit processing. Training programmes have already commenced, focusing on the manufacturing of squash, juice, and dried strawberries, sources said.