Turmeric-rich Kandhamal reaps sweet strawberry rewards

KANDHAMAL: Kandhamal district has transitioned from turmeric to strawberry farming ushering in a new lucrative opportunity for local farmers. Spearheaded by the Department of Horticulture, Soil Conservation, Agriculture, and Odisha Livelihood Mission, this initiative has seen remarkable success leading to widespread adoption across the region.

District collector Asish Iswar Patil said what began as an experimental venture has now blossomed into a full-fledged agricultural endeavour.