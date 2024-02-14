Hospitals, doctors get Chief Minister’s Award for excellence in health services

BHUBANESWAR : CHIEF Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday handed over ‘Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Healthcare Services’. As many as 153 awards were presented in six categories in phase I of this award ceremony held at the state convention centre in Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The awardees were selected based on the performance after several reforms were initiated in the health sector to improve governance and ensure efficient delivery of healthcare services through the adoption of the 5T principles.

In the health sector, ‘every life is precious’. Taking this as the cornerstone of healthcare programmes, several initiatives have been undertaken in the health sector in the state to provide patent-centric quality health services.

Three NQAS certified hospitals, 14 LaQshya certified hospitals, 20 Kayakalpa winners, 47 BSKY-empanelled hospitals, two Covid hospitals, two Central government institutions, 11 best public health facilities, 28 doctors and 16 paramedics were awarded. Special awards were given to six hospitals for outstanding contribution during the Bahanaga train tragedy.

The chief minister said the awards will rejuvenate professional and personal commitment among healthcare professionals, public and private sector hospitals and institutions, transforming Odisha into a model state and healthcare destination by ensuring universal access to quality healthcare. The initiative will also help build a ‘Sustha Odisha, Sukhi Odisha’ (Healthy Odisha, happy Odisha), he said.

Among the top awards, SCB Medical College and Hospital got the first position among the old medical colleges and hospitals for 2022-23, whereas Bhima Bhoi MCH, Balangir received the first award among new MCHs for 2022-23.

Similarly, Ashwini Covid Hospital, Cuttack received the best standalone Covid hospital award and RMRC, Bhubaneswar received the best Central government institution award for exceptional services during the Covid pandemic. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Niranjan Pujari and secretary Shalini Pandit were present.