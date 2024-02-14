Odisha: CM inaugurates, lays foundation stone for irrigation projects in four districts

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several irrigation projects in Kalahandi, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Angul districts.

The projects include the Sandul barrage in Kalahandi district, Manjore irrigation project, Rengali dam and Samal barrage canal system. The irrigation projects will provide irrigation facilities to 32,000 more acre in Kalahandi, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Angul districts.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) said the canal work of Rengali dam and Samal barrage are being completed in phases. Till now, work up to 27.5 km of Darpani branch canal and 19.5 km of Narasinghpur branch have been completed. Besides, laying of underground pipeline has also been completed.

Irrigation facilities for 15,000 acre cropland in Athagarh and Tigiria blocks of Cuttack district and Dhenkanal block will be available. Besides, expansion work of Manjore project in Athagarh block has been completed. This will open up irrigation facilities for 28 villages in the region.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for underground pipeline of Sandul barrage which has also been completed. The project will provide irrigation facilities to 29 villages in Kesinga, Karlamunda and Narla blocks of Kalahandi district.

Addressing the farmers through video conferencing, the chief minister said that several irrigation projects have been completed under the 5T initiative. Water for irrigation has been provided to farmers after completion of Upper Indravati, Lower Indra, Deo, Subarnarekha and Lower Suktel irrigation projects during the last one year.

Ministers Tukuni Sahu, Ranendra Pratap Swain participated in the function from Balangir and Dhenkanal. 5T chairman VK Pandian coordinated the function. Development commissioner Anu Garg also spoke.