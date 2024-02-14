Odisha: Hearing on shortening of box drain deferred to April 2

CUTTACK : The Orissa High Court has deferred to April 2 hearing on dispute over the cutting short by around 810 metre of the box drain planned under the integrated sewerage and drainage project in Cuttack city. The adjournment came on Monday after Amicus Curiae NK Mohanty in the PIL on civic problems in the city informed about the status of progress of the project. Mohanty stated that construction of the box drain over the main storm water channel (MSWC) - 1 will be completed by March 31.

However, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Arindam Sinha made it clear that it will close hearing on the progress of 2,690 metre of the box drain and take up the issue of 810 metre left out of the original plan.

Corporator of ward No-37 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation Jatin Kumar Behera had filed a petition alleging that inhabitants of ward no-36 and 37 along the 810 metre stretch will be left to face health hazards and difficulties due to the open drain.