Odisha: Mishaps on NH-55 claim three lives in last 24 hours

DHENKANAL : Two youths were killed in a head-on collision between a two-wheeler and a truck on the GMR Power Plant road here on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Asish Samal (24) and Chitaranjan Sahoo (35), both locals. The mishap took place when the duo was heading to NH-55 from GMR plant when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle. They were rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) where doctors declared them dead.

“Police have nabbed the truck driver,” said Hindol SDPO Dipak Jena. The bodies were sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, a nurse was killed after a coal-laden truck hit her scooty on NH-55 on Monday. Sunita Sahoo was working as a nurse at Employees’ State Insurance Corporation hospital at Balaram Prasad. The accident took place when she was on her way to work. Following the accident, locals staged a five-hour protest on NH-55 .