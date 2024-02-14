Over 1,000 teachers to be hired for colleges: Odisha Higher Education Minster

BHUBANESWAR : IN order to tide over the growing faculty crisis in higher educational institutions in the state, close to 1,000 teachers will be recruited for the 2023-24 academic session.

This was informed by the Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak after he reviewed the higher education scenario in the state on Tuesday. The minister said recruitment of faculty members in degree colleges is a continuous process.

For the 2022-23 academic session, 467 faculty members have already been hired through the State Selection Board, he said and added that for the current 2023-24 session, 1,033 faculty members have been finalised and they will be provided recruitment letters soon. Currently, there are 1,047 degree colleges including 49 government colleges.

Nayak further informed that 18 new government colleges will be opened in the current year in blocks which do not have any colleges to offer degree education in the Arts stream. The blocks are in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Sundargarh. This will take the number of government degree colleges in the state to 67.

This apart, Nua-O programmes in campuses will become a regular feature in the annual academic calendar under the Integrated Youth Development Programme (IYDP), he announced.