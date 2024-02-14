Shivraj lashes at BJD govt, says it’s time for BJP

BHUBANESWAR/JAGATSINGHPUR : SENIOR BJP leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for outsourcing his government to a handful of bureaucrats.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJD government after his arrival here on a day’s visit to the state, Chouhan told reporters that it is not the chief minister but a few officers who are running the government. Corruption is rampant as there is no control over the bureaucrats and there has been a rise in atrocities against women in the state where they do not feel safe. Women are being exploited in the name of empowerment and they have been used as a vote bank, he said.

“It is a matter of shame beneficiaries of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission have to pay money for sanction of toilets and similar corruption has been reported from other welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government,” Chouhan added.

Accusing the state government of ‘re-branding’ all Central schemes and misleading people ,the BJP veteran told a meeting in Jagatsignhpur that the Modi government has been providing large amount of funds under different schemes but the BJD government is appropriating all schemes with a local brand. He said the people of the state have come to know about this and they will give a fitting reply in the coming elections.