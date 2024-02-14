SWAYAM is rebranding of CGMSE scheme: BJP

BHUBANESWAR : A day after the state government launched a self-employment scheme Swatantra Yuva Udyami (SWAYAM) for the youth, the BJP on Tuesday said the scheme is a rebranding of the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGMSE) of the Centre.

State BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal told mediapersons here that the Central government is providing guarantee to the extent of 85 per cent of the loan amount but the state government decided to cover the balance 15 per cent.

He said the state government had promised in its election manifestos to create employment for 15 lakh youth in 2009, 11 lakh in 2014 and 30 lakh in 2019. The government must tell people how many youths have been employed out of the promised 56 lakh jobs, he said.

Suspecting the motive of the government for announcing to supply two jute carry bags to families covered under the state food security programme, Biswal said the Centre is providing free rice to 3.26 crore people but the state government will provide carry bags with BJD logo to beneficiaries.

“This clearly showed that the BJD is getting nervous and trying to entice the voters with livelihood assistance of `1,000 just before the election,” he said.