Youths key to help Bharat reach new peak, says Odisha Governor

ROURKELA : Governor Raghubar Das on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to legendary Biju Patnaik for his contribution to building a modern Odisha.

Addressing the 10th convocation ceremony of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) at its Rourkela campus in presence of Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Priti Ranjan Ghadai, he said Biju Babu had the vision of ensuring growth of Odisha using the power and capability of science and industrialisation.

“Youths of the country are key to help Bharat reach new peaks and achieve the goal of a self-reliant and developed nation. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on mission mode and readying the youths with education and skill development to grab new opportunities,” the governor asserted.

The number of startups now has gone up to above one lakh employing about 10 lakh youths, while in last 10 years about Rs 23 lakh crore were distributed under the PM MUDRA Yojana as small business loans, Das cited.

The Minister as chief guest delivered the convocation speech, while BPUT vice-chancellor Prof Amiya Kumar Rath presented the convocation report. Vice-chancellor, Ravenshaw University, Prof. (Dr) Sanjay Kumar Nayak, director gneral, electronics & communication system, DRDO Dr Binoy Kumar Das, and former director, NAAC Prof S C Sharma, were conferred with Doctorate of Science (Honoris Causa) degrees for their outstanding contribution to the field of engineering and technology.

In all, 119 gold medals in engineering, MBA, MCA and pharmacy programmes along with 73 PhD certificates were presented on the occasion.