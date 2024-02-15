BJD backs Vaishnaw, pact buzz gets louder

BHUBANESWAR : Minutes after the BJP renominated Ashwini Vaishnaw for Rajya Sabha from Odisha, the BJD on Wednesday extended its support to the Railway Minister’s candidature, renewing speculations on a pact between the two political parties ahead of the elections.

“Biju Janata Dal will support the candidature of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister, Railways, Communication and Information and Technology in the ensuing election to Rajya Sabha-2024, for the larger interest of state’s railways and telecom development,” Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik said in a statement after the BJP announced Vaishnaw’s candidature.

The script was almost similar to the 2019 biennial election to the Upper House of the Parliament but with a difference this time. Only one of the three members sent to the RS then with the joint support of opposition BJP and ruling BJD was repeated and in the same manner.

The only difference, though, is the RS poll which took place after the general election then (June 29, 2019), is scheduled just before the election this time when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is seeking public mandate for his government for a record sixth consecutive term while the Opposition BJP seems resurgent, riding on the unwavering popularity of PM Narendra Modi.

“Is it a calculated move by the BJD chief, an astute politician who always keeps a few tricks up his sleeve and takes everyone by surprise by making the right move at the right time, or the two parties have come to an understanding,” wondered a senior BJP leader.

With BJD battling anti-incumbency, party leaders are in utter confusion on the support to Vaishnaw, sensing it might send a wrong signal to the people. No less confused is the state BJP leadership over this development. State BJP president Manmohan Samal’s response captured the mood.

“In politics, nobody refuses any support. It will be appropriate to ask the BJD supremo about the decision to support a BJP candidate,” he told mediapersons.

Vaishnaw, however, thanked the prime minister for renominating him for Rajya Sabha. “I am a disciplined worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party takes all decisions of my public life. I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve again,” he said. Vaishnaw is in Bhubaneswar on a two-day visit and will file his nomination papers on Thursday.