Ex-Congress MLA from Rajnagar quits party

KENDRAPARA : In a setback to the Congress ahead of the 2024 general elections, former Rajnagar MLA Anshuman Mohanty resigned from the party on Wednesday.

“I have worked for Congress for more than a decade. But now, I am looking for other options. In a couple of days, I will decide what needs to be done ahead,” said 41-year-old Mohanty who reportedly sent his resignation to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Ganeswar Behera said the departure of Mohanty from Congress is definitely a blow to the party ahead of the election. But the Congress will soon find a replacement and fill the void.

In 2014 elections, Mohanty was elected from Rajnagar Assembly constituency after defeating BJD’s Dhruba Charan Sahoo. But he lost to Dhruba in 2019 polls.

Ansuman’s father Nalinikanta Mohanty was a six-time MLA from Rajnagar.