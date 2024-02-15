Experts call for research on human physiology

BHUBANESWAR : Executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dr Ashutosh Biswas has stressed on multi-centric collaborative research on human physiology to address health challenges and manage lifestyle disorders.

Speaking at a workshop here, he emphasised the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in advancing physiology education and research. Use of technology based on physiological data will help improve healthcare services, he said. Additional professor Dr Kalpana Barhwal highlighted that the first-of-its-kind workshop created a platform for all physiology faculty of AIIMS to bring academic synergy and form research consortiums between institutes set up under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

Director of Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) Rajeev Varshney discussed the role of artificial intelligence in physiology education and research and grants for physiology research. He called for potential collaborations with AIIMS.