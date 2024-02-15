Odisha: 1 killed, 10 hurt in bus mishap

CUTTACK : The helper of a private bus was killed while 10 passengers sustained injuries after the vehicle overturned on NH-16 at Gopalpur on Wednesday evening.

While the deceased was identified as Prakash Swain of Khalarda in Baranga block, the 10 injured passengers including two women have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The private bus named ‘Chandan’ was on its way to Balasore from Bhubaneswar when it overturned on the busy NH near Gopalpur petrol pump at around 6.20 pm. There were around 40 passengers in the bus. As per eyewitnesses, a cyclist suddenly came in front of the bus following which the driver, in a bid to save him, rammed the bus into a median. Swain who was standing at the gate was crushed to death and his body was retrieved after the bus was turned over. Before police and fire service personnel reached the spot, locals rescued the injured passengers who were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in ambulance.

“I had boarded the bus from Pahala after attending an interview of ISRO at 6.05 pm. After few minutes, the bus hit the median and overturned. Locals rescued us from the bus,” said Rakesh Barik (28) of Gaudunu Pokahari in Bhadrak.

“We have formed a special team of doctors to treat the injured passengers. This apart, five ICUs have been kept ready for any emergency. Necessary investigations like MRI, CT Scan and X-ray of the injured passengers are being conducted following which they will be shifted to the departments concerned,” said SCB registrar (administration) Abinash Rout.