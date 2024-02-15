Odisha BJP reconstitutes core committee before elections

BHUBANESWAR :The BJP has reconstituted four important committees including the core committee of the party’s state unit ahead of the simultaneous elections to state Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha.

The newly-constituted core committee of the party headed by state unit president Manmohan Samal has 15 members and three special invitees. Apart from three Union ministers - Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bishweswar Tudu - four Lok Sabha members Jual Oram, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Suresh Pujari and Basanta Panda are members of the core committee which will take all important decisions of the party including selection of candidates for the polls.

National BJP president JP Nadda has reconstituted the core committee, election committee, disciplinary committee and finance committee of the state BJP, said national general secretary Arun Singh in a statement on Wednesday. The other members of the core committee are leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra, party’s national vice-president Baijayant Panda, national spokesperson Sambit Patra, former presidents KV Singhdeo and Samir Mohanty, former minister Surama Padhi and state general secretary (organisation) Manas Kumar Mohanty.

The three special invitees to the committee are state in-charge Sunil Bansal, co-incharges Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and Lata Usendi.

All the core committee members are also members of the state election committee in which state Mahila Morcha president Aishwarya Biswal is the ex-officio member. The disciplinary committee has five members while the finance committee has 10. The three Union ministers from the state along with Baijayant Panda are members of the finance committee.