BHUBANESWAR : Religious leaders from the Christian community have extended their support for the vision of Viksit Bharat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a function organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation here, Archbishop John Barwa of Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are working hard to ensure tolerance and unity. “We want to join hands with them,” he added. In a joint declaration, the leaders said they will extend full cooperation to the PM and CM to realise the dream of developed India by 2047. Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu said the nation proudly acknowledges the contribution of the Christian community to the freedom movement. ending the evil practices in the Indian society and its active participation in social service.