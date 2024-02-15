Odisha CM lays foundation of two clean energy plants

BHUBANESWAR : ODISHA’S first green hydrogen and green ammonia plants will come up at Gopalpur industrial park in Ganjam district. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday laid the foundation of the two clean energy projects which would entail a combined investment of Rs 3,500 crore.

The chief minister said, the mega clean energy projects would usher in a new era in the state’s industrial revolution. “Odisha is now ranked no. 2 in attracting new investments. The investments coming to Ganjam will create huge employment opportunities for the youth and take development of the district to new heights,” he said.

While ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd will set up a 1.1 MTPA green ammonia plant in the Tata Steel special economic zone (SEZ), Avaada Group will establish a 0.5 MTPA green hydrogen/ammonia project in the industrial park. ACME Group has already signed an MoU with the Tata Steel SEZ Ltd for 343 acre of land for the largest single-location green hydrogen and its derivatives manufacturing facility. The total investment in the project by ACME Group is estimated to be Rs 27,000 crore, which will be invested in phases.

Once set up, the green ammonia and hydrogen plant to be powered by renewable energy will generate employment opportunities for around 4,000 people. The project is expected to be ready by 2027. The green ammonia produced at the facility will be exported through Gopalpur port. The utility corridor between the industrial park and port provides a dedicated path for smooth logistics and pipeline connectivity.

Last month, ACME Group and Tokyo-based integrated heavy industry group IHI Corporation had signed an off-take term sheet for supply of green ammonia from Odisha to Japan.