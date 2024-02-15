Odisha: CM to unveil 20 bus stands in 13 districts

BHUBANESWAR : CHIEF Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate 20 new bus stands under Ama Bus Stand initiative in 13 districts on Thursday.

The new bus stands will not only provide better public transport in the state but also enhance people’s socio-economic condition by creating employment and business opportunities, said an official of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation.

As part of the initiative, the government has planned to open a bus stand in every block of the state. Out of the 20 new bus stands, three have been set up in Keonjhar, two each in Angul, Balasore, Kendrapara, Rayagada and Nayagarh and one each in Boudh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Koraput, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Sonepur districts.