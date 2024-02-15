Odisha: ED raids engineering college linked to ex-minister in money laundering probe

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at an engineering college linked to senior BJD leader and former minister Prafulla Samal in connection with a money laundering case.

Sources said the central agency's officers carried out simultaneous searches in the Bhadrak Institute of Engineering and Technology (BIET) in Barapada. Prafulla's son Prayas Kanti is the president of BIET, said sources.

In 2016, Bhadrak police had registered a case against the college's authorities citing 'mismanagement'. Though the case was initially closed, but the district police reopened the investigation a few years later. Prayas Kanti is accused of swindling the fee of students and investing the money to buy a property worth crores of rupees in the capital. ED officials carried out searches at a property linked to him in the capital city's Palaspalli area.