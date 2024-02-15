Odisha: Man crushed to death with tractor over political rivalry

CUTTACK : Past political rivalry ended in the brutal killing of a 45-year-old man who was reportedly mowed down with a tractor at Adala village within Khuntuni police limits here on Wednesday.

The victim, Sushant Kumar Rana, had entered into a war of words with accused Babuli Swain over some past political enmity. Sources said Babuli ran over Sushant with the tractor even as the latter ran for his life. Though the exact reason for the rivalry between the duo is yet to be ascertained, the incident led to tension between two groups in the village.

Two platoons of police force have been deployed in the village to avert any untoward incident. Senior police officials also rushed to the village to keep a tab on the situation.

“Police have received allegation of the murder of a man who was crushed to death with a tractor. We are conducting raids to nab the accused who is on the run. Further investigation can ascertain the reason that led to the crime. Since tension prevails in Adala, we have deployed two platoons of police force in the area,” said additional SP Debadatta Baral who is camping in the village.