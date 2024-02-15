Odisha: Nabarangpur farmers head to Chhattisgarh to sell paddy, procurement hit

UMERKOTE : The preference of Nabarangpur farmers to sell their paddy in neighbouring Chhattisgarh has left the administration struggling to meet its kharif procurement target in the district.

Lured by the high minimum support price (MSP) of paddy in Chhattisgarh, farmers are reportedly selling their produce in the neighbouring state and are reluctant to come to mandis in the district. While paddy is being sold at Rs 3,100 per quintal in Chhattisgarh, the MSP in Odisha is Rs 2,183 per quintal.

Sources said a lion’s share of Nabarangpur’s paddy was already sold in Chhattisgarh before the commencement of procurement in the district. Farmer leader Brundaban Tripathy said mandis were opened late in the district on December 15 last year. Supply of paddy to mandis in all the 10 blocks of the district is on the decline.

He said for the first time in Nabarangpur, there has been a scarcity of paddy at mandis as farmers are opting to sell their produce in the neighbouring state. Besides, even discoloured paddy is being sold at good price in Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, Nabarangpur had received a target to procure 24 lakh quintal of paddy this kharif season. Of the 20 lakh quintal target in the first phase, only 11 lakh quintal could be purchased in the district by the end of January. In the last kharif season, 21.547 lakh quintal of paddy were procured in the district by January end.