Odisha: Nabarangpur farmers head to Chhattisgarh to sell paddy, procurement hit

UMERKOTE : The preference of Nabarangpur farmers to sell their paddy in neighbouring Chhattisgarh has left the administration struggling to meet its kharif procurement target in the district.
Lured by the high minimum support price (MSP) of paddy in Chhattisgarh, farmers are reportedly selling their produce in the neighbouring state and are reluctant to come to mandis in the district. While paddy is being sold at Rs 3,100 per quintal in Chhattisgarh, the MSP in Odisha is Rs 2,183 per quintal.
Sources said a lion’s share of Nabarangpur’s paddy was already sold in Chhattisgarh before the commencement of procurement in the district. Farmer leader Brundaban Tripathy said mandis were opened late in the district on December 15 last year. Supply of paddy to mandis in all the 10 blocks of the district is on the decline.
He said for the first time in Nabarangpur, there has been a scarcity of paddy at mandis as farmers are opting to sell their produce in the neighbouring state. Besides, even discoloured paddy is being sold at good price in Chhattisgarh.
As per reports, Nabarangpur had received a target to procure 24 lakh quintal of paddy this kharif season. Of the 20 lakh quintal target in the first phase, only 11 lakh quintal could be purchased in the district by the end of January. In the last kharif season, 21.547 lakh quintal of paddy were procured in the district by January end.
Sources said the mandi at Nandahandi was given a target of purchase 1,300 quintal per week. However, only 400 quintal of paddy could be procured so far. Similarly, the target for Maidalpur mandi was 3,200 quintal of paddy per week of which only 1,300 quintal could be procured. At Nabarangpur mandi, only 1,000 quintal of paddy was purchased against the target of 7,000 quintal.
In the bordering Chandahandi block, a total of six mandis were opened for paddy procurement. The administration was forced to close two mandis due to lack of paddy. Sources said since the last one week, farmers have not brought paddy to several mandis in the district.
Contacted, civil supplies officer (CSO) of Nabarangpur Benudhar Panigrahi admitted about the shortage of paddy at mandis. He also expressed doubt over achieving the paddy procurement target this kharif season. In last kharif season, 23,67,392 quintal of paddy were purchased in Nabarangpur in two phases.