Put railway plans on fast track: Vaishnaw

BHUBANESWAR : Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the status of ongoing projects and traffic facility works within ECoR jurisdiction on Wednesday.

Progress of super critical and public centric railway projects in the state including rail line connectivity to various mineral belts, ports and industries were stressed in the review meeting apart from status of redevelopment of railway stations. The union minister also inspected Puri railway station and took stock of the progress of the station redevelopment work in the evening. He directed to speed up the construction work and complete the project within target.

“A digital twin of the station building has been prepared and it will benefit in maintenance and operationalisation,” he said and assured that elaborate arrangements will be made by Railways for the upcoming Rath Yatra.

Vaishnaw asked officials to ensure faster coal transportation to different ports and industries along with power plants besides emphasising on rail line expansion in the proposed three freight corridors so that freight transportation can be expedited without disrupting coaching trains.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress of redevelopment of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri railway stations, which are in full-swing. ECoR general manager Manoj Sharma, chief administrative officer (construction) P Sreenivas, DRM Khurda Road HS Bajwa were present in the review meeting.