Sambalpur gets Rs 58 crore for renovation of shrines

BHUBANESWAR : 5T chairman VK Pandian on Wednesday isued sanction order for renovation of 1,347 religious institutions at a cost of Rs 58 crore in Sambalpur district under the Chief Minister’s Special Assistance (CMSA) scheme.

Addressing the distribution programme of the project sanctions virtually, Pandian said such huge funding for renovation of religious and community structures has been provided for the first time and Sambalpur district received the maximum.

He targeted leaders of the opposition political parties stating many of them are now visiting villages due to elections. “You submit your grievances to them and see when it is resolved”, he told the gathering which was attended by hundreds of people from different parts of the district.

The 5T chief said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik acts on people’s grievances in five to 10 days. “Nobody can equal him”, he said while calling upon people to bless the chief minister.

Pandian visited Sambalpur on January 12 and 13 to review the progress of various development works in the district and interact with the public. During his visit, several grievances were received over renovation of religious institutions and community structures. The chief minister had approved the projects based on the petitions and feedback by Pandian.