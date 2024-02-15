Two SOG jawans injured in landmine blast in Odisha's Boudh

BERHAMPUR: Two SOG jawans were critically injured after a landmine blast, allegedly planted by Maoists, near Nalikumpa forest under Sagada police limits in Boudh district during a search operation on Thursday. The injured jawans are Utkal Patel and Sai Siromani Nayak.
According to sources, around 30 jawans were part of the operation following a tip-off about the movements of Maoist cadres in the area.
The injured jawans were initially admitted to Kantamal Community Health Centre (CHC) before being shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir. Later, both were airlifted to Bhubaneswar, said IG (Southern Range) JN Pankaj.
One jawan sustained head injuries, while the other was hurt in the eye but both are stable and out of danger, the IG added. He said Maoists of Chhatisgarh are reportedly present in the area in a bid to create disturbance during ensuing elections but police are ready to face any eventuality.