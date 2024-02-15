Two SOG jawans injured in landmine blast in Odisha's Boudh

BERHAMPUR: Two SOG jawans were critically injured after a landmine blast, allegedly planted by Maoists, near Nalikumpa forest under Sagada police limits in Boudh district during a search operation on Thursday. The injured jawans are Utkal Patel and Sai Siromani Nayak.

According to sources, around 30 jawans were part of the operation following a tip-off about the movements of Maoist cadres in the area.