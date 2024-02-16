Ashwini Vaishnaw files nomination for Rajya Sabha, sans BJD leaders

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJD has extended its support to Union Railway Minster Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Rajya Sabha candidature, none of its leaders accompanied him during filing of nomination papers on Thursday.

Accompanied by state BJP president Manmohan Samal and 13 BJP MLAs, Vaishnaw submitted two sets of nomination papers to returning officer Abanikant Patnaik in the Assembly.

After filing his nomination, Vaishnaw thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him another chance to serve the state. “I pray before Lord Jagannath to give me more energy and motivation to serve Odisha even better. I will work uninterruptedly like the squirrel of Lord Ram and will not cease to work until Odisha becomes a developed state as envisioned by PM Modi,” he added.