BJD, Congress stake claim for Balangir development

BALANGIR: Political temperature has shot up in Balangir with the BJD and Congress engaged in a war of words on Thursday, each side asserting its claim for the constituency’s progress while disparaging the other’s track record.

Addressing the media, BJD’s Balangir district working president Ashok Mohanty criticised Congress veteran and incumbent MLA Narasingha Mishra, alleging lack of development during his 10-year tenure.

Flanked by municipality chairman Lika Sahu and zilla parishad chairman Debaki Sahu, Mohanty accused Mishra of attempting to claim credit for projects initiated by the BJD government. He attributed development projects in the region to the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, BJD leader AU Singdeo, and chairman of the State Housing Board, Kalikesh Singdeo.

Establishment of a medical college, Lower Suktel dam, bus stands, urban primary health centres, indoor stadiums, school revamps, Rajendra University, roads and bridges, water supply projects, were taken up by the BJD government, he said.

In response, Samarendra Mishra, Congress contender for the Balangir seat, refuted the allegations and asserted that during the royal family’s 25-year tenure in power, little progress was made for Balangir. Mishra Jr argued that projects initiated during their time remain incomplete even after 30 years.

He criticised the BJD’s leadership for their reluctance to provide funds during their tenure while accusing the party of obstructing projects and still attempting to take credit for them.