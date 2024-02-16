CM Naveen Patnaik unveils new bus stand in Semiliguda

JEYPORE: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated a new bus stand at Semiliguda through virtual mode. The government has spent Rs 6 crore for development of the new bus stand which will cater to the needs of the people of Sunabeda municipality and Semiliguda block.

Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal and Koraput collector Keerthi Vasan V were present on the occasion. Padal thanked the CM for development of the new bus stand in the tribal dominated area and hoped it would help the tribal people with better communication facilities.

5T chairman VK Pandian informed that another bus stand in Koraput will be constructed soon and the CM has already settled the land issues for the new bus stand project.